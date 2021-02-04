Winnipeg Goldeyes Sign Outfielder Jay Gonzalez













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed outfielder Jay Gonzalez to the roster.

Gonzalez last played in 2019 where he hit .310 in 63 games for the Can-Am League champion New Jersey Jackals. The San Diego, California native scored 52 runs, while finishing 10th in the Can-Am League in batting average and fifth in on-base percentage (.406).

“Jay is a good defender in centre field who hits from the left side,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney.

“He’s one of those guys that gives you a good, professional at bat, and is willing to take a walk if it’s given to him. We’re looking for some guys that can hopefully come into our lineup and walk as many times as they strike out. He can steal bases, score runs, and do some things. That’s the kind of guy we’re looking for, so I’m excited about him.”

Gonzalez is entering his seventh season of professional baseball and was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 10th round in 2014 out of the University of Mount Olive, North Carolina.

The Goldeyes now have 11 players under contract for the 2021 season.