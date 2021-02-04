Manitoba Eyes Further Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is looking at easing further COVID-19 restrictions as current public health orders are set to expire on February 12.

The province is proposing to allow restaurants and lounges to reopen for dine-in service at 25 percent with members of your household and allowing nail salons and tattoo parlours to reopen. The new public health order would come into effect on Saturday, February 13.

“We’re in a stable place right now — our data is not showing evidence of a spike as a result of the reopening measures put in place Jan. 23. However, the next few weeks will be crucial to determine whether any COVID-19 variants have entered Manitoba and their impacts,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial health officer.

Other changes on the table include:

• Allowing gyms to reopen at 25 percent capacity for one-on-one and individual training sessions with adequate physical distancing, with no group classes

• Allowing places of worship to reopen at a maximum of 10 per cent capacity or 50 people, whichever is lower

• Allowing libraries to reopen at a maximum of 25 percent capacity, limited to patron groups of household members

• Allowing organized outdoor sports to resume for games or practices (no multi-team tournaments)

• Clarifying that addictions support and treatment groups can operate with adequate physical distancing measures in place

• Allowing the film industry to resume work, with safety protocols in place

• Opening public washroom facilities with 25 percent capacity and enhanced signage

• Increasing capacity for weddings to up to 10 people in addition to the officiant and photographer

• Allowing photographers to resume operations outdoors and with studio capacity limited to patron groups of household members only

The proposed plan would take effect across all of Manitoba, not just certain health regions.

There is no increase to the indoor gathering limit of two additional visitors, nor to the outdoor gathering limit of five people plus members of a household on private property. Retail stores will also continue to operate at 25 percent capacity or 250 people maximum, as well as non-regulated health services, hair salons and barbershops.

The public can weigh on the proposed changes by taking a survey at EngageMB.ca.