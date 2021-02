Human Remains Found Near Shore on Sagkeeng First Nation













Manitoba RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains located along the shore of the Winnipeg River on Sagkeeng First Nation.

Officers from the Powerview RCMP detachment attended the scene, just off Highway 11, at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

RCMP and First Nation Safety Officers have contained the scene. A forensic anthropologist along with the RCMP Forensic Identification Services will also be attending.

No further details have been released.