110 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; One Death

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 30,078.

One additional death was also announced:

• A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 3,353 active cases, 25,887 people have recovered, and 115 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 23 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 838.

Friday’s cases include:

• 40 cases in the Northern health region

• 13 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 8 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 11 cases in the Southern Health region

• 38 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,232 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 486,535.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Friday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.