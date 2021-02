Former Headingley Corrections Officer Charged with Sexual Assault













Manitoba RCMP have charged a now-former corrections officer with sexual assault.

RCMP allege Narada Hines, 40, sexually assaulted a co-worker while on duty at Headingley Correctional Centre in July 2020.

Police were advised of the alleged incident on August 13.

Hines faces a single charge of sexual assault and is no longer an employee at the jail.

He was released from custody to appear in court in April 2021.