Man Dies After Becoming Trapped in La Broquerie House Fire













A 66-year-old man was located deceased Thursday afternoon following a house fire in La Broquerie, Manitoba.

Steinbach RCMP first responded to the fire on Des Pignons Street just before 4 p.m. to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Neighbours reported that they saw the homeowner in the second storey window, but he was unable to exit the home due to the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and located the homeowner deceased inside.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Steinbach RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate