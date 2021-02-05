Two Manitoba Men Charged in Separate Child Porn Investigations













WINNIPEG — Two Manitoba men have been charged in unrelated child pornography investigations.

Manitoba RCMP received multiple complaints from the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre regarding the possession of child pornography in southeastern Manitoba.

As part of the investigation, Steinbach RCMP executed two search warrants on January 22 and January 27. While unrelated, both incidents are connected to complaints received by the RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

A 49-year-old man from Steinbach was arrested in the first search, while a 24-year-old man from Stuartburn was arrested following the second search.

Both men have been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making available child pornography.

They have been released from custody on numerous conditions to attend Steinbach court in March 2021.