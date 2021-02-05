Big Prizes for a Bigger Cause in the St. Boniface Mega Million Choices Lottery











The following is a sponsored advertorial on behalf of the St. Boniface Mega Million Choices Lottery and St. Boniface Hospital Foundation.

When you win, Manitobans win. Ultimate Bonus deadline fast approaching!

With six millionaire grand prize choices, the 2021 St. Boniface Mega Million Choices Lottery has something for everyone. But hurry, tickets are over 90% sold!

The annual lottery, in support of the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation, is moving towards a record-setting sell-out and the clock is ticking to buy your tickets.

From homes in Winnipeg’s Bridgwater Trails and Ridgewood West areas, an East St. Paul home worth over $1.5 million, a home in Brandon and stunning cottage in Clear Lake country, to a gorgeous ocean-view yacht suite home on Vancouver Island, living the life of luxury can be a reality. You can also choose $1.2 million tax-free cash if a piece of real estate isn’t for you.

Hearth Homes exemplifies easy living with this stunning coastal-inspired grand prize home in Ridgewood West.

“2021 marks 150 years of compassionate care at St. Boniface Hospital,” said Karen Fowler, interim president and CEO, St. Boniface Hospital Foundation.

“Through your purchase of a lottery ticket, you enable the Hospital to offer the highest quality of care, perform world-class research right here in Manitoba, and aid in the purchase of specialized equipment. With your help, we are looking forward to supporting excellence in patient care and research at St. Boniface Hospital for another 150 years!”

Every single prize in this year’s Mega Million Choices Lottery has a cash option. And there’s more to win for early buyers – including the more than $63,000 Ultimate Bonus Draw, plus 26 Early Bird draws — worth over $200,000 in prizes.

Most importantly, your ticket purchases make the difference at St. Boniface Hospital. Now more than ever, we need your continued support.

Mega Million Choices Lottery tickets cost 1 for $100, 2 for $175, 4 for $300 and 8 for $500.

There’s also the 50/50 PLUS – with a jackpot that could grow to over $2,000,000, and the winner takes half – and the Big Score PLUS extra game, with 120 winners and $156,000 in prizes up for grabs. 50/50 tickets are 2 for $20 and 30 for $60; Daily Cash Calendar tickets are 2 for $20, 5 for $40, and 10 for $60.

It’s easy to get your tickets for the 2021 St. Boniface Mega Million Choices Lottery. Order online at stbmegamillionchoices.ca or by phone at (204) 256-7203.

The Ultimate Bonus deadline is Thursday, February 11 at midnight!