80 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 4 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 30,237.

Four additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Poseidon Care Centre

• A woman in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 100s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 3,256 active cases, 26,135 people have recovered, and 105 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 21 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 846.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 4 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 28 cases in the Northern health region

• 9 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 8 cases in the Southern Health region

• 31 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,434 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 489,506.

