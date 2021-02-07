Jack Frost Challenge Arrives as Manitoba Plunges into Deep Freeze











10 Shares

Bundle up, Manitoba! The Jack Frost Challenge is here.

From February 7-13, the 10th annual challenge will see more than 1,000 Manitobans embrace the cold to log 130 kilometres of outdoor winter activity. Organizers couldn’t have picked a colder week this year. With the current layer of arctic air hovering over the province, it felt like -45 with the windchill in Winnipeg on Saturday.

“Whether you are cycling to work or just want to try a new outdoor activity, it all counts towards the Jack Frost Challenge,” said Kris Kuzdub, sustainable transportation coordinator at Green Action Centre, the organization behind the challenge.

“The goal of the event is to inspire Manitobans to get outside, get moving, and choose active modes of transportation year-round, but ultimately to have fun.”

There are several ways the kilometres will be logged this week, where teams of one to five will walk, bike, skate, ski, toboggan, build snow forts, snowshoe, and perform other activities to reach 130 kilometres by next Saturday.

There are Passports to Winter Fun for participants to enjoy while completing their kilometre goals, with Winnipeg-specific activities, Manitoba fun, and kids activities.

Participants are registered in more than 25 communities, such as Winnipeg, Brandon, Dauphin, Headingly, Winkler, The Pas, Pinawa, Morris, Selkirk, St. Malo, St. Francois Xavier, and Wasagaming.

To find out more about the free event, visit greenactioncentre.ca/jackfrostchallenge.