53 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 4 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 30,289.

Four additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 60s from the Northern health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Northern health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Morris General Hospital

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,622 active cases, 27,817 people have recovered, and 105 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 15 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 850.

Monday’s cases include:

• 3 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 12 cases in the Northern health region

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 4 cases in the Southern Health region

• 31 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,373 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 490,879.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.