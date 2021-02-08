Woman, Baby Freed After Being Taken Hostage in Flin Flon













Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man after an armed hostage situation in Flin Flon.

Police say the 19-year-old suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside an apartment with a firearm while preventing a woman and an infant from leaving.

A hostage negotiator was called to the scene, as well as additional police from surrounding communities.

Police say the man exited the apartment and then tried to re-enter the building when he was arrested. An officer was assaulted and suffered a minor injury during the ordeal.

The woman and infant weren’t injured.

The man faces multiple charges and remains in custody.