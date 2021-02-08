Goldeyes Opening 2021 Season on the Road May 18













The Winnipeg Goldeyes will open their 2021 season on the road May 18.

The American Association announced their upcoming schedule on Monday, which will see the Fish visit the Sioux Falls Canaries for their first game of the new season.

“We are very excited to share the 2021 schedule with our fans, and look forward to helping play a role in our collective return to normalcy,” said Goldeyes’ general manager Andrew Collier.

The Fish return to Winnipeg for their home opened on Friday, May 21 against the Chicago Dogs at Shaw Park.

“Last year, the American Association demonstrated that games could be played in front of crowds while maintaining a safe environment. We have developed a thorough COVID-19 readiness plan, and look forward to cooperating with local, provincial, and federal leadership in protecting everyone who visits Shaw Park this summer.”

Winnipeg will host all 11 American Association opponents at Shaw Park at least once and will make at least one visit to the other 10 host cities south of the border. The Goldeyes play 53 of their 100 games in Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes remain in the American Association North Division and compete alongside the Chicago Dogs, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kane County Cougars, and the defending champion Milwaukee Milkmen.

View the complete 2021 schedule below:

Winnipeg Goldeyes 2021 Schedule by ChrisDca on Scribd