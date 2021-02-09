Manitoba Confirms First Case of U.K. COVID-19 Variant; Loosened Restrictions Coming Friday













WINNIPEG — As Manitoba prepares to loosen additional public health restrictions, officials confirmed Tuesday the first case of the COVID-19 variant found in the United Kingdom has reached the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says the B117 variant was found in a person who had travelled internationally. The patient has since recovered and is self-isolating. Dr. Roussin says there isn’t evidence of any further transmission of the variant in Manitoba.

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, the province is moving forward with the easing of more restrictions, including:

• Allowing restaurants and licensed premises to reopen at 25 percent capacity to members of the same household only

• Allowing outdoor rinks to reopen for casual sports as well as organized practices and games, with multi-team tournaments not permitted

• Allowing gyms, fitness centres and yoga studios to reopen at 25 percent capacity

• Allowing indoor sporting facilities such as rinks, gymnastic clubs and martial arts studios to reopen at 25 percent capacity for individual instruction only

• Allowing places of worship to hold regular religious services if a service does not exceed 10 percent of usual capacity or 50 people, whichever is lower

• Allowing self-help groups for persons dealing with addictions or other behaviours to hold meetings at 25 percent capacity of the premise where meetings take place

• Allowing museums, art galleries and libraries to operate at 25 percent capacity

• Allowing personal service businesses, such as those providing pedicures, electrolysis, cosmetic application, tanning, tattooing or massage services to reopen at 25 percent capacity

• Allowing photographers and videographers to offer services to individual clients or those residing in the same household in addition to providing services at weddings, with the exception of visiting client homes

• Allowing the film industry to operate fully with physical distancing and other safety measures in place

“These new orders allow us to resume more activities and services we enjoy, but we cannot let our guard down yet,” said Roussin.

“We will continue to carefully monitor COVID-19 developments and case numbers to ensure we protect each other and our health-care system. Manitobans need to continue to follow the fundamentals at all times including staying home when sick, frequent handwashing and wearing masks. We all have a part to play in keeping our COVID-19 curve down so we can continue making measured progress towards getting back to the things we love.”

