Two Charged After Convenience Store Robbed at Knifepoint













Winnipeg police have charged two people following an armed robbery in the 1000 block of McPhillips Street on Monday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a convenience store was robbed when two suspects showed up with a machete and fled with stolen goods.

Police soon located the two suspects in the area of Redwood Avenue and Sgt. Tommy Prince Street. They were taken into custody, and two knives, including a machete, were seized. Police also recovered items believed to have been stolen from the store.

A 16-year-old boy and 32-year-old man have been charged with multiple offences. The teen faces additional charges of two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of failing to comply with the condition of an undertaking.

The man isn’t being named due to having a family relation with the youth. Both suspects remain in custody.