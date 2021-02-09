Virtual Raffle Funding Meal Programs in Manitoba Schools













WINNIPEG — An annual fundraiser for Manitoba school meal programs is going virtual this year in the face of the pandemic.

The Child Nutrition Council of Manitoba’s Stone Soup fundraiser supports meal and snack programs at schools across the province.

“It’s unfortunate that we are not able to connect with our supporters in-person this year, however, we are excited to move our fundraiser online to connect with Manitobans in a whole new way,” said Wendy Bloomfield, CNCM chairperson.

“This school year already poses so many challenges for schools and students. Raising funds through our Stone Soup event can ensure that being hungry at school isn’t something Manitoba children need to worry about too.”

A six-week virtual raffle, running February 12 to March 25, will not only help fill the pot of schools’ meal programs but offer a 60/40 raffle for Manitobans to fill their wallet. Sixty percent of all funds raised will go to the CNCM, while the winner takes the remaining 40 percent.

“Through our work with schools this year, we are seeing an increased need for funding to address higher food and packaging costs. Funds raised through this online event will go directly towards addressing these needs,” Bloomfield added.

Last year, the organization supported 287 school nutrition programs across the province. The programs provided 34,207 students in kindergarten to Grade 12 with consistent, healthy meals and snacks during the school day.

Stone Soup 2021 Raffle tickets can be purchased at childnutritioncouncil.com.