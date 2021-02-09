TSN 1290 Goes Off the Air, Will Switch from Sports to Comedy











WINNIPEG — TSN 1290 in Winnipeg is no more.

The sports radio station went off the air on Tuesday before playing Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life).”

The TSN 1290 brand had launched in the Winnipeg market in October 2011, prior to the start of the Winnipeg Jets’ first season after returning to the NHL. Before that time, the station was known as Sports Radio 1290.

The CFRW 1290 airwaves will transition to a stand-up comedy content format on Friday. Similar stations in Hamilton, Ont. (TSN 1150) and Vancouver, B.C. (TSN 1040) will convert to BNN Bloomberg Radio and focus on business reporting.

Tuesday’s news comes one week after TSN 1290’s parent company, Bell Media, laid off more than 200 people, including high-profile sports hosts Dan O’Toole, Natasha Staniszewski and Brent Wallace.

In an email to ChrisD.ca, Bell’s director of communications, Marc Choma, said the transition is “based on our successful approach in other markets.”

Last October, TSN 1290 saw its exclusive radio broadcast rights for the Winnipeg Jets dealt to 680 CJOB under Corus Entertainment.

It’s unclear how many staff in Winnipeg were affected by the move. Many on-air personalities tweeted out messages shortly after learning of the decision.

UFA? I’ve come back from worse! I see all your messages, thank you to everyone reaching out and all of you who were a part of the ride ?? it was my privilege laughing & talking sports with you all every day. I’ll be back! pic.twitter.com/W1rdAm1Jxg — Andrew Paterson (@hustlerama) February 9, 2021

Much love and respect to the entire TSN1290 team and all involved with the Bell Winnipeg team.

We had a lot of fun.

Doors close, doors open.

Thank you to all of our listeners.

It has been a pleasure to debate and discuss the teams and sports we so dearly love. — Troy Westwood (@TroyWestwood) February 9, 2021

For immediate release:

A statement from @icdrew, @ICdave & @icezzyg regarding The Illegal Curve Hockey Show and today's radio newshttps://t.co/edgirD3rV3 pic.twitter.com/8v7XQ709BK — Illegal Curve Hockey (@IllegalCurve) February 9, 2021

I couldn’t find a way to squeeze everything I’m thinking into one tweet so here’s my thoughts below. The outpouring of support has been truly overwhelming. Love you guys ?? pic.twitter.com/OChOmfcFQK — Brandon Rewucki (@Brandon_Rewucki) February 9, 2021

On its website, TSN 1290 posted the following statement: