59 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 6 Deaths











14 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 30,417.

Six additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 70s from the Northern health region, linked to outbreaks at St. Paul’s Personal Care Home and St. Anthony’s General Hospital, dialysis unit

• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the outbreak at Heritage Life Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,573 active cases, 27,985 people have recovered, and 99 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 17 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 859.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 1 case in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 31 cases in the Northern health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 4 cases in the Southern Health region

• 21 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,610 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 493,825.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Wednesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.