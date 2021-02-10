Manitoba Museum Names New CEO to Lead Non-Profit











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Museum has named Dorota Blumczynska to take over the helm as chief executive officer and executive director.

Blumczynska has called Manitoba home since 1989, when she immigrated to Canada as a refugee. She has served as executive director of the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba for the past 10 years, working as a longtime refugee and community advocate.

“The Manitoba Museum is such a beautiful place; not only the keeper of our stories and our histories, it offers us a space to dream into the future. I feel honoured to be entrusted with this incredible opportunity,” Blumczynska said in a release.

“Like so many Manitobans, I remember my first visit to the Manitoba Museum, not long after we arrived in Canada. As a child, I delighted in exploring the world within its walls, learning about my new home, the people and the land.”

Blumczynska takes over for Claudette Leclerc, who is retiring following a successful 23-year career leading the Manitoba Museum.

Blumczynska will begin her new role on May 3, 2021.