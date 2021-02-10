Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Ken Frosch













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed left-handed pitcher Ken Frosch for the 2021 season.

Frosch last pitched in 2019 where he helped the St. Paul Saints win the American Association championship. The Eastport, New York native had a 2.87 ERA, and finished tied for second in the league with 46 appearances.

“Ken’s a really good left-handed reliever,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney.

“He gave us fits when he was with the Saints, and did so with every team in the league. He’s a sidearm left-hander that can execute pitches in high-leverage situations. We saw him wear many hats in the Saints’ bullpen over the years. We were looking for a good left-on-left matchup guy, and we’re hoping he can be that guy again for us.”

The Fish also announced the re-signing of right-handed pitcher Nate Antone on Tuesday.

Antone was 1-0 with a 3.55 ERA for the Goldeyes in 22 relief appearances last season. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native struck out 29 and held opponents to a .187 batting average over 25.1 innings pitched.

The Goldeyes now have 13 players under contract for the 2021 season.