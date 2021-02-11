Goldeyes Add Pair of Pitchers for Upcoming Season













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed right-handed pitchers Christian James and Justin Watland for the 2021 season.

James last pitched in 2019 where he posted a 5.07 ERA in 21 starts and three relief appearances for the Low-A South Atlantic League’s Columbia Fireflies (New York Mets).

“Christian is a sinker-baller who pounds the zone and lets the defence play behind him,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “At one point, he was one of the top-30 prospects in the Mets’ organization.”

Watland signed with the Lincoln Saltdogs in 2020, but didn’t play as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Watland was 3-0 with a 4.46 ERA in six starts and one relief appearance for the Pacific Association’s San Rafael Pacifics.

“Justin is a young rookie pitcher with a good change-up who pounds the zone,” added Forney. “He did well in the Pacific Association a couple of years ago. I trust his agent who I’ve done business with over the years, and he had good things to say about Justin.”

The Goldeyes now have 15 players under contract for the 2021 season.