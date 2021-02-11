Two Men Chased by Hammer-Wielding Suspect: Police













WINNIPEG — No injuries were reported Wednesday night when a man armed with a hammer went on a smashing spree in the area of Higgins Avenue and Main Street.

Police were called to the area at around 6 p.m., where moments earlier, the suspect had been in the 1000 block of Main Street and began hitting a vehicle with a woman parked inside.

The woman, who was an employee of a nearby business, was assisted by two male co-workers who came outside. That’s when the suspect chased both of them back into the building. Police say the suspect smashed out the windows of the business and attempted to gain entry as staff held the door shut.

Still armed with a hammer, the suspect boarded a Winnipeg Transit bus, which was soon pulled over by police at Higgins and Main.

Offices deescalated the situation and took the man into custody without further incident.

Police say the man was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with numerous offences. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

Property damage estimates aren’t available.