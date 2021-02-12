81 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 4 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 30,588.

Four additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Concordia Place Personal Care Home

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,582 active cases, 28,140 people have recovered, and 90 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 11 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 866.

Friday’s cases include:

• 5 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 25 cases in the Northern health region

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 28 cases in the Southern Health region

• 20 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,972 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 497,691.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

