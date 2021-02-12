Two Arrested in Glenboro Following Break-In at Business













Two people have been arrested and charged after a break-in at a business in the RM of Glenboro-South Cypress on February 4.

Manitoba RCMP say a variety of items were stolen during the robbery, leading police to investigate and arrest two people at a home in Glenboro, Manitoba on February 9.

Mandie Margaret Alice Meyers, 33, and Mervin Delorme, 43, have been charged with numerous offences, including possession of MDMA.

Delorme remains in custody, while Meyers was released pending a court appearance.

Police say many of the stolen items were recovered.