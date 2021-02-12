What’s Open and Closed on Louis Riel Day in Winnipeg













Louis Riel Day is Monday, February 15, meaning most Manitobans have the day off for the statutory holiday. As a result, some services are operating on a reduced schedule and/or will be closed.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polo Park — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Liquor Marts

Most Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for True North Square, which will be closed.

All Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For specific hours, see liquormarts.ca/hours.

Snow Maze at A Maze in Corn

Open Monday, February 15 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Buy tickets online.

Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Monday, February 15

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled on the Louis Riel Day holiday for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)

Monday, February 15 — 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot hours of operation (residential customers only)

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot hours of operation (residential customers only)

Closed

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot hours of operation (residential customers only)

Closed

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, February 15, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Leisure Centres

City-owned and operated fitness and leisure centres, gyms, indoor pools, and arenas are closed until further notice

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, February 15.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, February 15.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, February 15.