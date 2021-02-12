No Licence Required to Fish in Manitoba This Weekend













Manitobans can bundle up this weekend and fish for free without a licence.

The province’s Winter Family Fishing Weekend runs Saturday, February 13 to Monday, February 15, allowing anglers to fish throughout the province licence-free. The only exception is in national parks, where a federal angling licence is still required.

“The free family fishing weekend makes it easier than ever for Manitobans to get hooked on the winter tradition of ice fishing,” said Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Blaine Pedersen, in a release.

“Manitobans are encouraged to grab a rod and reel and safely head out onto the ice to catch a good time this weekend, while exploring the many fishing opportunities this province as to offer.”

Anglers may retain up to a conservation licence limit of fish, which includes four walleye/sauger, four northern pike, two smallmouth bass, one lake trout, one channel catfish and two stocked trout. Regular limits apply for those who already have a regular angling licence and all other angling regulations apply during this weekend, including regulations for individual waters.

Admission into all provincial parks is also being waived throughout the month of February. Snopasses are still required for snowmobiles using groomed trails in the parks.