100 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; One Death













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 30,687.

One additional death was also announced:

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 1,628 active cases, 28,193 people have recovered, and 86 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 11 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 866.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in Interlake-Eastern health region

• 39 cases in the Northern health region

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 12 cases in the Southern Health region

• 44 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,560 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 499,259.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.