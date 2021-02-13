‘Snowfas’ a Chance to Take a Winter Load Off in Downtown Winnipeg













WINNIPEG — Those visiting downtown Winnipeg may notice a new seasonal attraction along their travels in the form of “Snowfas.”

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ has commissioned artists to create sofas made of snow along the Broadway area, in Bonnycastle Park and at River Plaza.

“This year, we’ve seen folks taking full advantage of the things to do and the places to discover right here at home,” said Kate Fenske, CEO of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“We hope the snowfas add some joy, encourage people to spend time downtown safely, and support the businesses here.”

The snowfas are carved by local artists coordinated by the Festival du Voyageur, who used their own creative ideas and expression to create a sculpture that someone could sit on. Each snowfa has a sign about the artist with directions where people can enjoy a sweet treat or a meal, such as Oh Doughnuts and Fête Ice Cream and Coffee, or Capital Grill and Poké Mono.

The BIZ is asking visitors to share their photos of the snow sculptures on social media using the hashtag #finditdowntown.

(DOWNTOWN WINNIPEG BIZ)