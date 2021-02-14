80 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 5 Deaths











35 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 30,766.

Five additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region linked to the outbreak at Kin Place Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region linked to the outbreak at Concordia Place Personal Care Home

Health officials say there are 1,619 active cases, 28,276 people have recovered, and 84 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 12 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 871.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in Interlake-Eastern health region

• 44 cases in the Northern health region

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 4 cases in the Southern Health region

• 29 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,580 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 500,840.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.