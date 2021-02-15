Man Killed After Structure Fire in Dauphin: RCMP











8 Shares

A 59-year-old man was located deceased following a structure fire in Dauphin last Friday.

RCMP responded to the fire on 2nd Avenue NE at around 10:55 p.m. on February 12 to find the structure engulfed in flames.

They were told someone was believed to still be inside. Firefighters entered the building once the fire was extinguished and located the man’s body.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

Dauphin RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.