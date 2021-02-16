167 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 4 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 30,932.

Four additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70 from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital unit B5

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,625 active cases, 28,432 people have recovered, and 86 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 13 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 875.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 13 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 93 cases in the Northern health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 8 cases in the Southern Health region

• 51 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,390 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 503,523.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Tuesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.