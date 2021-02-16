Suspect Throws Fentanyl, Meth from Taxi Window: Police











WINNIPEG — Two people are facing numerous drugs and weapons charges after police pulled over a taxi last Sunday night.

As part of an investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a hotel suite in the Sargent Park area on the evening of February 14.

Two suspects soon attended the hotel in a taxi, but left upon seeing police. Police followed the cab to Sargent Avenue and Strathcona Street when the suspects began throwing items out of the windows. The male suspect fled on foot once the vehicle stopped, while a woman was taken into custody.

With the help of Air 1, police located the man hiding under a truck in the 1100 block of Strathcona Street.

Police say the items thrown from the taxi included approximately 75 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value of $15,000) and eight grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $800).

A search of the taxicab resulted in the seizure of numerous items, including:

A .22 calibre sawed-off bolt action rifle

15 rounds of .22 ammunition with a magazine

A can of bear spray

A mobile phone

A money counter

$3,600 in Canadian currency

A scale

The female suspect was found to be concealing 1.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Adam Channing Douglas Carr, 33, and a 23-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, face several drugs and weapons charges.

Carr remains in custody, while the woman was released on a promise to appear.