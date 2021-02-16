One Person Dies in Explosion at Winnipeg Homeless Camp

- 205Shares
WINNIPEG — One person has died following an explosion Tuesday at a temporary homeless camp on Higgins Avenue.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews responded to reports of an explosion at around 11 a.m.
Crews found a temporary structure engulfed in smoke and flames when they arrived. It’s believed the explosions were a result of aerosols igniting.
Firefighters located one person deceased inside the camp. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
