Suspects Caught Trying to Steal Auto Parts at Dealership: Police











WINNIPEG — Two men have been charged after they were caught trying to remove catalytic converters from vehicles at a Winnipeg dealership on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 700 block of Nairn Avenue for a report of a theft in progress.

Air 1 helped police contain the suspects until officers on the ground could get to them. Two men were soon arrested and found with tools in their possession.

Police say no catalytic converters were successfully removed, but the vehicles still sustained damage from the attempts.

Alan William Kay, 37, along with a 47-year-old man — both from Winnipeg — face two counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

Kay remains in custody, while the second man was released on a promise to appear.