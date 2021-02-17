Manitoba Opening Two New COVID-19 Immunization Super Sites











WINNIPEG — The province is opening two new COVID-19 immunization super sites next month in Selkirk and in the Morden-Winkler area.

The two new sites will open on March 5 and increase Manitoba’s super sites to six. Plans are underway to have 13 super sites in operation by April.

The province has administered 56,707 doses of vaccine to date, including 35,009 first doses and 21,698 second doses.

With additional vaccine now available, Focused Immunization Teams (FITs) will continue administering first-dose immunizations to residents of high-priority congregate living facilities starting in Winnipeg and Brandon on February 19.

Those working in congregate living facilities, including licensed personal care homes, are now eligible for the vaccine if they were born on or before December 31, 1955.

Manitoba expects to receive 15,210 doses of Pfizer vaccine this week, with an additional 17,550 doses next week. Moderna expects to ship Manitoba 6,100 doses next week.

Manitoba’s daily maximum capacity to administer doses of vaccine is currently 10,199. The provincial target is a daily maximum capacity of 20,000 doses by April 1.

Eligible Manitobans can call 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) to book a vaccine. Callers are screened to ensure they meet eligibility requirements.