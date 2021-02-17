76 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 31,007.

One additional death was also announced:

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital unit 5B

Health officials say there are 1,555 active cases, 28,576 people have recovered, and 89 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 15 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 876.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 5 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 44 cases in the Northern health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 cases in the Southern Health region

• 23 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,143 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 504,682.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.