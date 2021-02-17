RCMP Seize 729K Illegal Cigarettes in Busts in Ste. Anne, Winnipeg











Two search warrants executed in Manitoba last week have resulted in the seizure of more than 729,000 illegal cigarettes.

On February 11, RCMP searched a residence and a vehicle on Dawson Road near Richer, Manitoba in the RM of Ste. Anne and in the city of Winnipeg.

Aside from the large sum of contraband cigarettes, officers also seized 15 grams of psilocybin, 74 grams of cocaine, 300 Percocet tablets, 220 hydromorphine tablets, as well as two improperly stored firearms and items indicative of drug trafficking.

“A solid investigation lead (sic) to RCMP teams executing these warrants,” said S/Sgt Harold Laninga, Steinbach RCMP detachment commander. “We have disrupted this operation and, at the end of the day, stopped these illegal items from being distributed to the public.”

A 39-year-old Steinbach man and a 62-year-old woman from the RM of Ste. Anne were arrested and face several charges.

Both remain in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.