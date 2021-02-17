Manitoba’s Winter Road System Opens for the Season











WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s winter road system will be fully open this week to connect remote and northern communities, the province says.

The road system usually opens in mid-January, depending on weather conditions, but was delayed by one month this year.

“Due to warmer temperatures in December and January, construction fell behind the seasonal schedule,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

“However, we will not compromise the safety of the road system or of the people constructing it. After many efforts, we are pleased to announce the system will be completed this week and communities will have full passage to the network.”

The province says the Tadoule Lake road is the only portion of the roadway that won’t be ready for travellers this week.

The winter road system is more than 2,381 kilometres long and serves over 30,000 Manitobans in 22 communities. Each year, more than 2,500 shipments of goods arrive by truck to Manitoba’s northern remote communities. The winter roads usually remain open until mid-March.

Schuler added more than 118 transport companies obtained permits for winter road freight hauling last season to provide northern communities with essential items.