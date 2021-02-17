Gun Pointed at Man While Sitting in His Truck













WINNIPEG — A man sitting in his truck had a gun pointed at him by an unknown suspect on Tuesday evening.

Police say the 44-year-old victim was in the area of Logan Avenue and Bushnell Street at around 6 p.m. when the suspect began taunting him with a zip gun.

A police supervisor chased the victim on foot and took him into custody in the 300 block of Patrick Street. The suspect had tried to ditch the gun, but it was recovered by police.

Police say the victim and suspect weren’t known to each other, but it’s believed methamphetamine played a role in the incident.

Arieal Moriah Brown, 30, of Winnipeg, has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

He was detained in custody.