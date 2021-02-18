139 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 2 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 139 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 31,145.

Two additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 1,153 active cases, 29,114 people have recovered, and 84 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 12 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 878.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 5 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 75 cases in the Northern health region

• 3 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 4 cases in the Southern Health region

• 52 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,827 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 506,511.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.