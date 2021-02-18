Manitoba COVID-19 Vaccine Record Available Online











WINNIPEG — Manitobans who received the COVID-19 vaccine can now go online to receive a record of immunization.

The information is accessible through the Shared Health website using a valid Manitoba Health registration card and a personal email address. Those without Internet access can contact their public health office to receive an immunization record.

Officials say Manitobans can request their online records approximately 48 hours after their immunization. However, it may take up to seven days for the information to become available.

Health Minister Heather Stefanson says a secure immunization card is currently in development and will be available to Manitobans later this spring. She also said that employers and other parties should not be requesting proof of immunization for any purpose.