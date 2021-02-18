Two Charged in Construction Site Thefts in Winnipeg Area













Winnipeg police have made two arrests related to the theft of construction equipment and other items over the last two months.

Police say the first reported theft happened on December 22, 2020 when a skid steer was stolen from a construction site at Doncaster Street and Wellington Crescent.

The thieves later allegedly stole three more skid steers, a pickup truck, utility trailer and other items from a construction site in the 1700 block of Sargent Avenue, from Springfield, Manitoba, the 1000 block of Dugald Road and from Macdonald, Manitoba.

Police estimate the value of the stolen property to exceed $350,000.

With the help of the RCMP, the property was all recovered from various locations in Winnipeg and the surrounding area.

A 38-year-old man and a 43-year-old man have been arrested and face several theft charges.

Both suspects have been released on a promise to appear.