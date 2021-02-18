RCMP Recover Stolen Motorcycles, Tools at Winnipeg Residence













Stolen items were recovered by RCMP after they executed a search warrant at a Winnipeg home on January 20, 2021. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Two people from Winnipeg have been charged after an investigation into numerous thefts in the RM of Headingley.

RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Winnipeg on January 20, resulting in the seizure of two stolen motorcycles, a covered utility trailer and various power tools and equipment.

Police arrested two people on February 9 related to the investigation.

Aaron Lavallee, 27, and Jessica Hammond, 27, face several theft-related charges, as well as the production of methamphetamine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both suspects remain in custody.