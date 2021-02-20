95 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 3 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 31,329.

Three additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Seven Oaks Hospital 3U1-3

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Seven Oaks Hospital 3U4-7

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Boniface

Health officials say there are 1,207 active cases, 29,240 people have recovered, and 79 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 16 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 882.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 59 cases in the Northern health region

• 0 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 cases in the Southern Health region

• 31 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,642 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 510,542.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.