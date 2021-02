23 Shares

WINNIPEG — A woman has died after being found to be in medical distress inside a Winnipeg bus shelter on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the bus shelter at Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street at around 3:30 p.m. and located the woman. She was transported to hospital and declared deceased.

Police say the circumstances of the incident aren’t considered suspicious at this point in the investigation.

No further details were released.