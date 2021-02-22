97 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 2 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 31,483.

Two additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,219 active cases, 31,483 people have recovered, and 78 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 14 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 886.

Monday’s cases include:

• 4 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 36 cases in the Northern health region

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 cases in the Southern Health region

• 54 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,790 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 514,357.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.