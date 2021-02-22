Home » News » Drugs, Guns Seized by RCMP in Flin Flon

Drugs, Guns Seized by RCMP in Flin Flon

February 22, 2021 12:27 PM | News

  • 7
    Shares

Flin Flon Seizure

Guns, drugs and other items seized in Flin Flon, Manitoba by RCMP on February 20, 2021. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Two people have been charged following the raid of a home in Flin Flon, Manitoba.

RCMP executed a search warrant on February 20, where they seized approximately six grams of cocaine, an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency, drug trafficking paraphernalia, various electronics, and five firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun and two handguns with readily accessible ammunition.

Jeffrey Atkinson, 43, and Scott Lysohirka, 51, both from Flin Flon, and a 41-year-old woman were arrested at the residence without incident.

The men are facing several charges, while the woman was released without charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.


  • 7
    Shares
Tags: Crime | Drugs | Manitoba | RCMP

TRENDING VIDEOS