Drugs, Guns Seized by RCMP in Flin Flon

Two people have been charged following the raid of a home in Flin Flon, Manitoba.

RCMP executed a search warrant on February 20, where they seized approximately six grams of cocaine, an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency, drug trafficking paraphernalia, various electronics, and five firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun and two handguns with readily accessible ammunition.

Jeffrey Atkinson, 43, and Scott Lysohirka, 51, both from Flin Flon, and a 41-year-old woman were arrested at the residence without incident.

The men are facing several charges, while the woman was released without charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.