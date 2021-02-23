Goldeyes Sign Pair of Pitchers to Roster













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed infielder Alexis Pantoja and catcher Alfonso Reda for the 2021 season.

Pantoja last played in 2019 where he hit .257 with two home runs and 37 RBI in 117 games for the Double-A Eastern League’s Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians).

The Manati, Puerto Rico native hit safely in 70 of 117 games—including 31 multi-hit contests—and struck out in just 16 percent of his plate appearances.

Reda also last played in 2019 where he split time with the Italian Baseball League’s Godo Baseball Club and the American Association’s Texas AirHogs.

The Montgomery, New York native hit .205 with one home run and eight RBI in 24 games for Godo, while finishing with a .370 on-base percentage.

The Goldeyes now have 19 players under contract for the 2021 season.