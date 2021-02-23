St. Lazare Man Killed After Vehicle Strikes Tree













A man from St. Lazare, Manitoba died Monday evening when his vehicle crashed into a tree as he was travelling into town.

RCMP say the single-vehicle crash happened at around 8:40 p.m. on Highway 41. According to police, the vehicle was travelling westbound at the time when it left the roadway.

The 58-year-old man and lone occupant suffered severe injuries and was pronounced deceased in hospital.

Alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash and the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

RCMP continue to investigate.