Two Assaulted in Winnipeg Bus Shelter

WINNIPEG — Two people were taken to hospital Monday evening after being assaulted at a Winnipeg bus shelter.

Police responded to the area of Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street at around 9:30 p.m. and found a 19-year-old man and 50-year-old woman had been seriously assaulted. They were administered first aid on-site and then transported to hospital in unstable condition. They were both later upgraded to stable.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

Last Sunday afternoon, a woman died after being found in the same bus shelter suffering from medical distress.